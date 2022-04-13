Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.67

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and traded as low as $34.00. Northway Financial shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.
About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)
