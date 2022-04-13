NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.75

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

