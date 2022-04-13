NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

