Nubia Brand International Corp’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 20th

Nubia Brand International’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 20th. Nubia Brand International had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Nubia Brand International’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Nubia Brand International stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Nubia Brand International has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

