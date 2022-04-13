Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 310.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

