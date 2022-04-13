Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NXJ stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.