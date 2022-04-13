Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NXJ stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

