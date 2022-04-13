Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,115. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

