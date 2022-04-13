NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. 51,618,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,334,293. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $557.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

