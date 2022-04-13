O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of O-I Glass worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

