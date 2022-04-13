O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,580. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.