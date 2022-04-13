O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 442 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $42.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

