O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Natixis bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

