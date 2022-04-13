O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 274 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $16,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,658. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

