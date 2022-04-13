O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. 14,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

