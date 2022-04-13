O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,720. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

