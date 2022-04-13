O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 44,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

