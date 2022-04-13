O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,631. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

