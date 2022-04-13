O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 988 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $227.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.09.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

