O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,728 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 47,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,943. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 231.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

