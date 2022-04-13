OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCAXU. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

OCAXU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

