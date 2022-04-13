Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 5.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.47 and last traded at $58.65. 146,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,074,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

