OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.87) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($32.61) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OCI from €31.00 ($33.70) to €38.50 ($41.85) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS OCINF traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. OCI has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

