ODIN PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2,853.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07534058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.76 or 1.00003354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041230 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

