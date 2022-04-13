ODUWA Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $11,002.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.91 or 1.00093318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

