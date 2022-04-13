Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

