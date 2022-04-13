Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $264,870.68 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 857,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,594. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

