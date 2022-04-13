Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $682,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

