Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,064 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

