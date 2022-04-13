Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Momentive Global stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

