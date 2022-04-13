Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

