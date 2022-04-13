Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

