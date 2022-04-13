Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,309 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

