Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,935 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.