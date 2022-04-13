Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of IR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

