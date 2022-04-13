Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

