Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,511 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

