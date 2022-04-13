Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.