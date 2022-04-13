Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after acquiring an additional 306,376 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

