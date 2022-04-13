Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

