Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

