Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

