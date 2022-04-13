Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

