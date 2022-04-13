Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

