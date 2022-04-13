Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

