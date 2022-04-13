Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 419 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $414.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

