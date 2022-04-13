Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

TKR traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 361,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

