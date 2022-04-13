Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

