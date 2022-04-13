Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $17,494,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $12,113,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $11,264,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.