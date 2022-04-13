Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 369,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

