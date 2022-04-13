Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.